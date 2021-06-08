Downtown Mooresville selected as stop on 2021 National Great Race tour

“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world”, Jeff Stumb, Great Race director stated. “When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival, during in the last event we had several overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race.”

Mooresville’s Mayor Miles Atkins added, “The Great Race is one of the greatest automotive events of all time and we are excited and honored to be a host site for one of the stops on the rally. We look forward to welcoming all the drivers and their crews to town and having their cars on display in our downtown for everyone to enjoy”

Only cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible for the event, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II. Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators will be able to visit with the participants and get a first-hand look at the cars. Race participants are expected to begin arriving in Downtown Mooresville around 5:30 p.m., and the cars will be displayed until 9 p.m. A local car show will also be on display from noon until 4 p.m.

“Downtown Mooresville is very excited to welcome the drivers and their vintage cars to our amazing community. Our historic architecture is the perfect backdrop, and our small businesses look forward to hosting this premier event,” said Hugh Sykes of the Mooresville Downtown Commission and The Great Race