Downtown Mooresville store celebrates 122nd anniversary

On Sept. 11, there was a celebration going on at D.E. Turner & Co. Hardware in downtown Mooresville as they were being honored for 122 years of serving the Mooresville community. It was estimated that several hundred people dropped by on Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. to shop and congratulate Jack and Danny Moore and thank them for being there in the downtown area.

Individually, Jack was recognized for his 75 years of working at the hardware store, and his son Danny was honored for his 34 years there.

When asked to what he attributed the store’s remaining open for all these many years, Jack said, “it hasn’t changed” to which Danny added, “service, that’s a big thing, somebody knowing what you’re talking about.”

Other factors they noted for the store’s success included the vast inventory, and being served quickly. Jack’s daughter, Donna Lane, mentioned the fact that the store is also in a great location.

Not only do customers visit the store, but it has a group of visitors who routinely come every day to talk and, as Lane said, “to solve the problems of the world.”