Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine.

After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired.

McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old country doctor’s office in the modern era. “After getting to know Dr. Fox, I am confident that the patients and staff of Full Circle Family Medicine are in great hands as the practice moves into the future as Fox Internal Medicine,” said McNabb.

Fox completed her undergrad education in biology with a minor in biochemistry at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She then graduated from medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Following medical school, Fox continued her gain of professional experience through her internal medicine internship and residency at Summa Health Care System in Akron, Ohio.

“As an internal medicine physician, I am privileged to provide care for patients throughout their adult lives and establish impactful, trusting relationships,” said Fox. “Internal medicine allows me to apply my broad spectrum of medical knowledge of both complex and common medical conditions that affect adults, as well as focus on disease prevention and the promotion of optimal physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing”.

Looking for a great place to raise a family and enjoy the greater outdoor opportunities settled in Mooresville in 2010. Fox and her husband have two daughters and one dog named Charlotte. When the Fox family isn’t cheering for their daughters on the volleyball court you can find them spending time by the pool in the summer or downhill skiing in the winter.

Fox is now accepting new patients at Fox Internal Medicine, 435 E. Statesville Ave., Mooresville. For more information on Fox, or to schedule an appointment contact Piedmont HealthCare Fox Internal Medicine at 704-663-5056.