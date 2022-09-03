Dr. Sarah Carlock joins Mooresville Dermatology Center

Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Sarah Carlock, MD, to Piedmont HealthCare Mooresville Dermatology Center. Carlock joins the practice alongside physicians, Dr. Naomi Simon and Dr. Michael Redmond.

“I’m so excited to welcome Dr. Carlock to PHCs Mooresville Dermatology Center and Eterna Aesthetics. Besides being a brilliant scholar and having a wide breadth of knowledge to treat adult and pediatric dermatology conditions, she is a kind, thoughtful, and genuinely caring physician who will take exceptional care of our patients,” Simon said.

Born and raised in Arkansas, Carlock received her Bachelor of Science in biology at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas. She later graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science College of Medicine. After spending one year in Charlotte for her internal medicine rotation, Carlock continued to gain professional experience by completing her fellowship in dermatology at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston.

“I love working in a clinic space where I can get to know my patients through conversations and provide care for the wide variety of conditions that present through all stages of life,” Carlock said. “PHC Mooresville Dermatology Center stood out to me because it feels like a close-knit supportive community focused on patient care. After completing my intern year of residency in Charlotte, I knew that I wanted to return to this area someday and I hope that it will be home for many years to come”.

Carlock grew up in Northwest Arkansas, which she says in many ways feels similar to the Charlotte Metro area. She enjoys spending time with her parents, two sisters, and their families, who all live in Arkansas. Carlock enjoys traveling and hopes to explore many new areas both within and outside of the United States.

Carlock is now accepting new patients at Piedmont HealthCare Mooresville Dermatology Center. For more information on Carlock, or to schedule an appointment contact Piedmont HealthCare Mooresville Dermatology Center at 704-235-1827.