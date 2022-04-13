Careers was the subject of the day at Rocky River Elementary School.

On April 1, some parents of the children at the school and others community members, volunteered their time to visit and share about their careers. The special Career Day began at 9 a.m. and continued until 3:20 p.m. with the children gathering in various rooms in the school to hear and ask questions of those who participating.

Tracey Cubert, a guidance counselor at the local school, set up this special event offering this opportunity for the children to hear and learn. School Principal Chuck LaRusso shared that it is a goal of Cubert’s as a guidance counselor “to have folks think about long-term goals.”

LaRusso noted that this early age is not necessarily too early to think of a career you might want to have as he noted that as kids, people will tell you, “all I wanted to ever be was a teacher, a singer or a ballet dancer, whatever, so I think it’s great for them to be able to experience those careers and set goals for themselves.”

“Dreams start here in elementary school,” LaRusso shared, “and a lot of kids start their occupational dreams right here in elementary school and don’t really have any clue of what jobs are out there to help, so this is an opportunity for them to either reaffirm, that hey what I want to do is really fun, I want to be a police officer, I want to be a doctor, and in other situations, they finally get to learn about the jobs that are out there.”

During the day the children got to meet people who have those careers that they are dreaming about becoming, and they got to hear about their day to day activities doing those jobs.

“I think that our kids are excited about meeting people from the community, and they love that opportunity, really get to connect with our folks from the community,” LaRusso noted.

One of the speakers who shared about her career with the children was Jessica Medina, who works in a bank. She began by asking if they had been in a bank, what do you do there and with one child answering, to save money, that led a discussion of what they are saving their money for.

Mayor Miles Atkins joined in the day and when he asked how many of them wanted to be mayor, quite a few hands went up to which he said, “fantastic, look at all the future mayors of Mooresville.”

Atkins talked with the children about what a mayor does and the various services that Mooresville offers that they actually use including water, parks, the library and more.

To help them better understand his job, he concluded by telling them that “the best way to think about my job is to think about your principal. I’m like the principal of the town.”

Others who were there to share with the children included Kerri Smiley, a children’s pastor, who told them she had wanted to be a pastor her whole life. She shared about here day of helping and preparing to preach and her favorite day of the week, Friday, when she gets to play and have fun with the children.

Jose Medina with Lowe’s Home Improvement participated and asked if they had been in a Lowe’s store before. He asked the children what was needed to be able to have a store to which they answered supplies. He continued by asking who helps them with the supplies which he related to their teachers as he said his job was to teach employees learn about things, about new supplies and learn about the products through making videos and more.

Steven Graybeal, an aerodynamics engineer, told the group that his job was to make the race cars go faster, and then there was Bob Witherel, who works as a senior delivery manager with Apex Systems, an IT consulting firm. He explained by asking who in the group had an Ipad or has used one and told them they work with the company, Apple, who makes the Ipads and help them to develop applications that they use perhaps like YouTube and more.

Several law enforcement officers were there to share including Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani, Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer, Police Officer Isenhower and N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Tuckler.

Isenhower shared that she and Tuckler do different things but they both help keep them all safe. She said that she works in Mooresville with the local police department drives around on patrol so they may have seen her and participates in lots of commnity events.

Tuckler told them that what is different about his job is he travels around and is not just in Mooresville but is in several counties making sure the highways are safe and by making sure the drivers are following the rules on the road.

He noted that troopers also respond to disaseters such as hurricanes or fires and other emergencies across the state assisting those whom they can.

As they concluded their time, they showed some of the equipment that they carry around with them to do their jobs and performed a radio test so the children could hear how far it will transmit.

Other members of law enforcment that was there for the day were Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani and Dave Harding crime prevention and community outreach officer. Harding explained to the children the various things his job requires including teacing classes and doing community events. He shared that you can do lots of things in law enforcement, which he has done himself, including serving as a resource officer, lake patrol, serving as a teacher and more.

Harding told the crowd that “we’re in this profession because we love our community and we’re community servants.”

Their time of sharing concluded with a special presentation by Harding and Chief Campurciani who the group that he came because “I heard that somebody in this class wants to be a police chief.”

Clara Slagle, a kindergarten student in Mrs. Kathryn Coates class, came forward and was presented with several special items including a challenge coin. As Harding gave her the coin he told her to “keep this and whenever you’re feeling sad or lonely, I want you to hold that and know that all of the Mooresville Police Officers love you.”

They had learned that Clara had lost her baby sister, little Mackenzie Slagle, in Demceber of last years as a result of some medical challenges and heart surgeries. They wanted to share this with her.

Along with the coin, Clara was presented with a plaque which read, “Mooresville Police Department Certificate of Appointment, presented to Clara Slagle, let it me known that Clara Slagle is appointed and recognized as deputy chief of police of the Mooresville Police Department.”

Then Chief Campurciani presented Clara with another special item, a real deputy chief’s badge.

He said, “I have three assistants, but I don’t have a deputy. So I’ve got you something made special that nobody else in the whole world has. If you are going to be my deputy chief, you need a deputy chief badge, and this is a real one. We had it made specially for you, and no one has one like this.”

After the presentation, she ran with a big smile to show her badge to her parents, Aimee and Barry Slagle, who were on hand for the special day.

Cubert noted that 53 volunteers visited the school to share about their various careers, which ranged from the mayor and police chief, NASCAR crew chief, flight attendant, lawyers, nurses, engineers and many more.

“We are so appreciative of these volunteers taking their time to talk about their careers,” Cubert said. “Our students and staff members enjoyed hearing all of the information throughout the day.”