Drive-thru candy giveaway set at local church
Drive-thru candy giveaway set at local church

10-21 candy

Southside Baptist Church WMU prepare candy bags for the drive-thru candy giveaway. They are (from left) Vickie Stutts, Linda Jordan and Melinda Shipley.

Southside Baptist Church Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will treat (and not trick) children with a drive-thru candy giveaway Oct. 31 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The candy will be bagged for safety. Masks will be worn, and social distancing will be practiced as well. There will be a special area for walkers to be safe from the cars driving through. There also will be signage and police officers present to direct the traffic.

An area to pose for a commemorative photo texted to your phone while you remain in your car will be provided. It will be labeled “This year we stayed in the car!”

All are invited to come for the fun.

