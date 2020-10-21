Drive-thru festival planned

Want to celebrate fall with your children, but worried about COVID?
This year, for the first time, you can enjoy a beautiful drive-through Fall Festival. including dramatic lighted fall decorations, candy for the kids, a Bible story coloring book, and more!
Sponsored by Centre Presbyterian Church, the Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5:30-8 pm. The church is at 129 Centre Church Rd. in Mooresville.
It will be held rain or shine.
