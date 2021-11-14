Drive-thru meal giveaway planned for seniors

A special Senior Citizens Appreciation drive-thru meal, sponsored by the Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas Inc., will be held Nov. 21 and seniors age 62 and older are invited to attend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville, in the lower parking lot located off Church Street. Attendees are asked to remain in their car and the Las Amigas members will come to greet you.

Those planning to attend must register to receive the meal by calling 704-534-1054 or emailing blspaulding@msn.com. Reservation deadline is Nov. 17.

The drive-thru meal giveaway is being held again this year in lieu of the organization’s annual senior citizens dinner due to the pandemic.