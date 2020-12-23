Drive-thru Nativity 'was a success'

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church sponsored a drive-thru Nativity on Saturday from 3-4 p.m. at the church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. The event featured eight stations on the birth of Christ.

The Rev. Inger Manchester, pastor of the local congregation, noted that this was their first time doing a drive-thru event, but “we will definitely do this again," she said.

"We were looking for a safe way to spread some Christmas joy into the community in 2020. It was a success! We had a steady stream of cars come through and we all left with cold hands but warm hearts,” Manchester shared.

As the people visited, they thanked the church members for “giving people something safe and fun to do,” she said.

Not only those from the community came to see the Nativity, but some from the church shut in because of the pandemic drove through. “We were able to see them. That made us all happy,” she commented.

Many people from the church participated in this event, “which was another wonderful outcome,” Manchester said. “Folks had not seen each other in person in a while. Honestly, the whole thing put us all into the Christmas Spirit-the Holy Spirit smiled upon us that day.”