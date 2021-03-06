Driving around Race City without a helmet

I had just pulled out of line at the Clutch Coffee Bar with my girlfriend, hot coffees in our hands, and we were stopped at the light at the intersection of Williamson and Brawley School roads. A beat-up Honda Civic was beside us and revved the engine, I think, though it sounded more like the whine of a failing balloon.
I glanced over and noticed an elderly gentleman eyeballing us. At first, I assumed he was checking out my girlfriend because she is strikingly beautiful, but I was reading his lips and I could swear he was saying, “Let’s race.” Who does this guy think he is, Ralph Lee? I was kind of taken aback since I wasn’t exactly driving an Audi R8 here. But at the same time, I was also somewhat offended that this guy assumed my Dodge Durango was easy pickings.
“You’re on,” I mouthed back. I had no intention of actually street racing with a Tennessee license plate in North Carolina, come on now!
For those of you that aren’t aware, Mooresville is “Race City, USA,” it is a nickname, just like Los Angeles is “Everybody Here is From Someplace Else City,” and Chicago is “Sooner or Later You Will Be Riddled with Bullets in a Drive-by Shooting City.”
It got its nickname because the Mooresville straightaways are where the bootleggers were finally able to outrun the federal marshals that had been on their tails since leaving the stills, scattered about the hollers and river bends of the Appalachian Mountains. Souped-up stock cars can still be seen, on occasion, racing across the flats intent on satisfying its high-rolling clientele up and down the east coast, television cameras recording it all as a ploy to trick the law.
In 1933, after the repeal of prohibition, the trend continued with the movement of shipments of moonshine. There were various nicknames suggested for the city including, “Ain’t No Crime If They Can’t Catch You to Do Time City,” “Land Where the Moon is Always Shinin’ City,” and other such endearments.
I fully expected Red Byron beside me to pull out a helmet from the backseat and suit up. Thankfully, upon the light turning green we moved on civilly. But Race City isn’t just an affectionate moniker, Mooresville has racing in its blood. Don’t be alarmed if an 8-year-old on a tricycle challenges you at a stop sign to a race. Here racing is a lifestyle, not just a designation. Walk into Lancaster’s if you don’t believe me, or Race City Barber Shop. It is part of the culture in Mooresville; like heart disease is to Oklahoma. How can you NOT get tuned up in a town that is focused on fast cars, loud engines, the bouquet of expelled gasoline, and victory? That is as universal as The Beatles. If you can’t get into that, then you might as well just move to Antarctica and study the melting icebergs, ride in a sled from place to place.
I was on Main Street, on the second floor of the Famous Toastery with a mouth full of The Blah-Blah-Blah Omelette when I read in one of the rags about NTI (NASCAR Technical Institute). Course work in engine construction and body and chassis detailing, race theory, etc., I was amazed. For an elective, instead of being stuck in some mind-degenerating class like Immanuel Kant’s The Critique of Pure Reason — An Analysis, trying to make sense of ‘a Priori,’ ‘hypothetical imperative,’ ‘Sapere Aude,’ and whatever metaphysical empiricism was popular in 1781, you can take Pit Crew Training, and NASCAR rules and regulations. If I had a degree from NTI, I would probably drive around with it in my rear window, all humility lost in the fury of 110-octane leaded gasoline fumes and scorched rubber.
Just driving around town is an experience, the racing energy hangs in the air thick like summer humidity. But for those racing fanatics, Mooresville is like Mulberry Street for the mobster, it is a playground, from the Penske Racing South Facility to the N.C. Auto Racing Hall of Fame; The Pit Indoor Kart Racing, JR Motorsports, Kyle Busch Motorsports, N.C. Auto Racing Walk of Fame, Memory Lane Museum, everywhere you look, it’s like lightning can then come out of the sky. The pilgrimage to the holy land, check; what else is there left to do or see in the world? Maybe get serenaded by Lisa Manoban on the ukulele, on a pontoon lost on the Nam Ou, under a scarlet and starfish orange sky, barefooted, a few mosquito bites, not a care in the world, a million miles from nowhere, there on the green water wishing I was back on that I-77 heading north over Lake Norman toward exit 33, U.S. 21 North, with my girlfriend beside me and my Clutch coffee in my cup holder, in my happy place.
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.