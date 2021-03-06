Driving around Race City without a helmet

In 1933, after the repeal of prohibition, the trend continued with the movement of shipments of moonshine. There were various nicknames suggested for the city including, “Ain’t No Crime If They Can’t Catch You to Do Time City,” “Land Where the Moon is Always Shinin’ City,” and other such endearments.

I fully expected Red Byron beside me to pull out a helmet from the backseat and suit up. Thankfully, upon the light turning green we moved on civilly. But Race City isn’t just an affectionate moniker, Mooresville has racing in its blood. Don’t be alarmed if an 8-year-old on a tricycle challenges you at a stop sign to a race. Here racing is a lifestyle, not just a designation. Walk into Lancaster’s if you don’t believe me, or Race City Barber Shop. It is part of the culture in Mooresville; like heart disease is to Oklahoma. How can you NOT get tuned up in a town that is focused on fast cars, loud engines, the bouquet of expelled gasoline, and victory? That is as universal as The Beatles. If you can’t get into that, then you might as well just move to Antarctica and study the melting icebergs, ride in a sled from place to place.