Eagle Scout project honors Officer Jordan Sheldon

Caleb Mulholland of Troutman presented his Eagle Scout project of two thin blue line benches and a granite marker honoring Officer Jordan Sheldon on Nov. 4 at the Mooresville Police Department, during which time the benches and marker were placed at the department.

The granite marker, with a plaque reading, “Officer Jordan Sheldon, E.O.W. May 4, 2019. You are never gone until you are forgotten,” was placed at the K-9 house, and the two benches were put on the rear patio of the police department.

When asked how he decided that this was what he wanted to do for his Eagle Scout project, Mulholland said, “my scoutmaster told me to pick something that I care deeply about and that I enjoy doing. Ever since I was little, I was enamored by police officers and I thought it was really awesome. My mind immediately jumped to Officer Sheldon. So it was perfect.”

From start to finish, he said that the whole process took about a year including the necessary paperwork to designing and building it all and to this special day when the project was presented.

Part of the Eagle Scout project is demonstrating leadership, Mulholland noted. Therefore, he shared that he had a group of eight to 10 Scouts assist in the building of the benches and then he fine-tuned the details by himself.

Members of the Mooresville Police Department were on hand for the presentation and took the opportunity to be pictured with Mulholland and the two projects.

Assistant Chief Frank Falzone echoed the sentiment on the plaque when he said, “we speak of the fact that those who make the ultimate sacrifice are never gone until they’re forgotten, and we pledge not to forget.

“Some communities do,” he continued, “but that’s not indicative of this community, and they continue to prove and provide the remembrance of Jordan Sheldon and we’re appreciative of that.”

Crime Prevention and Community Outreach Officer Dave Harding likewise expressed appreciation to Mulholland for thinking of the police department when planning his Eagle project.

“I’m very proud of Caleb and his accomplishments,” Harding said. “What he did will be enjoyed for years to come.”

Mulholland, the son of Darren and Laura Mulholland, is a member of Troop 377, which meets at Rocky Mount Church on Perth Road in Mooresville, and has been a member for eight years. A homeschool student, Mulholland is a senior and takes classes at Mitchell Community College. He shared that in the future he would like to join the military and work in cybersecurity.

During the presentation, Mulholland’s dad and brother, Michael, were there assisting him with the placement of the marker and benches

His dad shared that he was “very proud of him for all the time that he spent on it (the project). It was a long time in preparing, planning and executing, and he did a great job. He put 110% into it.”

Mulholland said he hopes when the police officers see the benches and memorial, “they will remember Officer Sheldon and remember what a great man he was. Everybody was doing such awesome things to remember Officer Sheldon, and I wanted to contribute. I really hope that they’ll remember him through that.”