Early detection and treatment for breast cancer starts with screenings

Breast cancer remains a top risk for women, making up 30 percent of all new female cancer cases in the U.S. annually. Fortunately, a screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is encouraging women to schedule their screening now, because when breast cancer is detected early, lifesaving treatment can begin right away.

Here in North Carolina, 9,420 new female breast cancer cases were reported in 2019, the most recent year data is available.

“The best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment,” said Michelle Bertsch, M.D., FACS. “Mammograms can detect cancer before any symptoms, such as a lump or spreading of the disease occurs, which can increase the likelihood of recovery.”

Early detection saves lives

Nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early. The most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms. Since mammography became widely used in the 1980s, the U.S. breast cancer death rate in women has dropped 43 percent.

The American College of Radiology (ACR) and Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) recommend annual mammograms start at age 40 for women of average risk. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk.

People with a strong family risk of breast or ovarian cancer, and women of higher risk populations such as those with Ashkenazi Jewish or African American heritage should have their risk accessed at age 30. Women with genetic mutations, those with a high risk calculation and women with a previous history of breast cancer may consider screening with breast MRI in addition to mammogram.

To schedule a mammogram, call 704-660-4920. Or, to find a primary care doctor or OB/GYN, visit Lake NormanMedicalGroup.com or call 888-995-6762.