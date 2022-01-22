Earnhardt brings Junior Nation into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Through it all, he continues to drive on short tracks at age 89.

"It's something that gets in your blood and you can't get it out," said Farmer, who said he can't wait to drive on Talladega's short track just days after dealing with a heart issue. "I haven't gotten it out of my blood in 75 years. ... I have had a great life and I wouldn't trade anything for it."

Farmer is the first driver to be inducted in on the "pioneer" ballot, which recognizes drivers whose careers began prior to 1962.

Stefanik won nine all-time NASCAR championships — tied with Richie Evans for the most ever.

He won seven titles in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and two others in the Busch North Series. Stefanik holds modified series records for championships, wins, poles, and top-five and top-10 finishes. In 2003, he was named one of the tour's 10 greatest drivers.

Former car owner and crew chief Ray Evernham, a member of the 2018 Hall of Fame class, inducted Stefanik into the Hall. Stefanik's wife, Julie, accepted the honor on behalf of her husband and said he always respected his competitors.

"He was very methodical about his approach and he was a clean and fair racer," she said.

Seagraves, who died in 1998, was selected as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. A former official with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Seagraves helped sponsor the Winston Cup Series, a partnership that helped NASCAR launch into the national spotlight and created a bedrock of stability for three decades.