Easter events scheduled at area churches

Easter Egg Extravaganza
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville, will be hosting an Easter Egg Extravaganza on April 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. for children ages fifth grade and younger. The huge carnival and activities will include an egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs, bouncy slide, games, snacks and a petting zoo. All activities will be free.
Easter services
Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville, will be having Easter services as follows: sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast immediately following; worship service will be at 9 a.m. All are invited.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be having services during Easter Week as follows: Maundy Thursday 6 p.m. and Good Friday 6 p.m., both in sanctuary with social distancing and masks. Easter Sunday Sonrise service will begin at 6:45 a.m. outside with breakfast to follow at 7:30 a.m. RSVP to ingeromanchester@gmail.com; Easter Sunday worship in sanctuary will be held at 11 a.m. with an egg hunt to follow the service.
Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting multiple Easter service and events. They are: Palm Sunday, March 28 with worship at 11 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt for children through fourth grade and lunch after church with a dedication of the church’s new playground. Visitors are welcome to remain for lunch after the egg hunt; Maundy Thursday service on April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Service commemorates where Jesus started the last supper and gave the commandment for His disciples to do this in remembrance of him and to love each other; Good Friday devotion on video that will be available on the church’s Facebook page at noon April 2; Easter Sunday sunrise service on April 4 at 7 a.m. in the church courtyard with a pancake breakfast following and Easter worship at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome for all activities and services.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering several opportunities during this Easter season and all are invited to participate. First, join in celebrating with them through daily text and email messages of hope and inspiration at ComeUntoChrist.org. To subscribe, text EASTER to 71234 or visit ComeUntoChrist.org/seek; secondly, they will be broadcasting Handel’s Messiah featuring world-renowned guest soloists and organists, starting at 9 p.m. March 26 (Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, TheTabernacleChoir.org/Messiah). The concert is also available by demand beginning March 27 on BYUtv.org and BYUtv.app, as well as on Easter Sunday, April 4 (BYUtv at 8 a.m. and midnight, BYUradio at 6 p.m., and BYUradio Classical 89 at 8 p.m.; and lastly, they invite all to hear messages from its diverse leadership April 3 and 4 on BYUtv and radio, and live-streamed on broadcasts at ChurchofJesusChrist.org at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and at noon and 4 p.m. Easter. All presentations will also be available on demand on Gospel Library, YouTube, and conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.