Easter events scheduled at area churches

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering several opportunities during this Easter season and all are invited to participate. First, join in celebrating with them through daily text and email messages of hope and inspiration at ComeUntoChrist.org. To subscribe, text EASTER to 71234 or visit ComeUntoChrist.org/seek; secondly, they will be broadcasting Handel’s Messiah featuring world-renowned guest soloists and organists, starting at 9 p.m. March 26 (Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, TheTabernacleChoir.org/Messiah). The concert is also available by demand beginning March 27 on BYUtv.org and BYUtv.app, as well as on Easter Sunday, April 4 (BYUtv at 8 a.m. and midnight, BYUradio at 6 p.m., and BYUradio Classical 89 at 8 p.m.; and lastly, they invite all to hear messages from its diverse leadership April 3 and 4 on BYUtv and radio, and live-streamed on broadcasts at ChurchofJesusChrist.org at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and at noon and 4 p.m. Easter. All presentations will also be available on demand on Gospel Library, YouTube, and conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.