Easter events

Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:
- Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will have Maundy Thursday communion service April 14, 6 p.m.; Easter sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service at 11 a.m.
- Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will have the following Holy Week services: April 14, Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.; April 15, Good Friday, 6 p.m.; April 17, Easter sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service and cantata at 11 a.m.
- First Presbyterian, 247 W. McLelland Ave., will have a Seder Meal, April 14, 6:30 p.m. and a Tenebrae service following at 7:30 p.m.; and on Easter Sunday, April 17, a contemporary worship service at 9:30 a.m. at 143 Broad and a traditional worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
- McKendree Chapel United Methodist Church, 291 McKendree Road, will host an Easter egg hunt April 16 beginning at 2 p.m. There will be snacks, games and fun. The public is invited to attend.
- Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will offer the following services: Maundy Thursday service and communion April 14 with sermon titled “And It Was Night!” The service will be at 6:30 p.m. with Lakeside ARP Church joining; Good Friday, April 15, devotion available online at noon; Easter Sunday, April 17, sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast following and worship service at 11 a.m. with sermon “Believe in the Risen Christ!”
- Southside Baptist, 525 S. Broad St., will have a solemn remembrance of Jesus’ crucifixion April 15 at 6:30 p.m.; a spring festival April 16 from 2-6 p.m. with lots of activities and the public is invited. On Easter Sunday, April 17, the church will have a SONrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast; Bible study at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10:15 a.m.
- St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will conduct these services: Taize Tenebrae, April 13, 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 14, commemorating the Last Supper and stripping of the altar, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, April 15 at noon and Good Friday Liturgy, 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 17, festive Eucharist, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will be held following the worship service.