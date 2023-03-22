Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:
Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville, will be having an Easter egg hunt April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Easter services April 9 and each Sunday beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be hosting a spring festival April 15 from 3-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, will have Maundy Thursday Communion service April 6 at 6 p.m., Easter Sunrise service April 9 at 7 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m.
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have Palm Sunday service, April 2 at 11 a.m.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 9 at 7 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, will be having an Easter musical, “Two Crowns,” on March 31 at 7 p.m., April 1 at 3 p.m. and April 2 and 7 p.m. It will be presented by the sanctuary choir and drama team. They will also host an Easter Extravaganza on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lots of family fun. This is for children birth through sixth grade. Visit fbcmooresville.com/events/2023/4/1/easter-extravaganza to register.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will have Tenebrae service, April 5 at 8 p.m.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Good Friday services, April 7 at 12:30 and 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, April 8 at 8 p.m., and Festive Easter Sunday services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will host a Palm Sunday weekend musical, presented by its choir.
The musical, “God So Loved,” will be held April 1-2 at 6 p.m. both evenings, and all are invited to attend.