Easter events

Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will have Maundy Thursday communion service April 14, 6 p.m.; Easter sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service at 11 a.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will have the following Holy Week services: April 10, Palm Sunday, 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow; April 14, Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.; April 15, Good Friday, 6 p.m.; April 17, Easter Sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow, and Easter service and cantata at 11 a.m.

First Presbyterian, 247 W. McLelland Ave., will have a Seder Meal, April 14, 6:30 p.m. and a Tenebrae Service following at 7:30 p.m.; and on Easter Sunday, April 17, a contemporary worship service at 9:30 a.m. at 143 Broad and a traditional worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.