Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville will be having an Easter egg hunt April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Easter services April 9 and each Sunday beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be hosting a spring festival April 15 from 3-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, will have Maundy Thursday Communion service April 6 at 6 p.m., Easter Sunrise service April 9 at 7 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 9 at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow, and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with an egg hunt following the service for children.

Peninsula Baptist Church, 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will have Easter services April 9 at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will have Tenebrae service, April 5 at 8 pm.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Good Friday services, April 7 at 12:30 and 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, April 8 at 8 p.m., and Festive Easter Sunday services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, will be having Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Easter sunrise service, April 9 at 6:50 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10 a.m.

Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, will have a Holy Thursday worship service, April 6 at 7 p.m., Good Friday worship service with a musical presentation April 7 at 7 p.m.; Easter sunrise service April 9 at 7 a.m. and one big Easter worship service at 10 a.m. with brass, handbells, choir, praise team and more.