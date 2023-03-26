Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville will be having an Easter egg hunt April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Easter services April 9 and each Sunday beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be hosting a spring festival April 15 from 3-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, will have Maundy Thursday Communion service April 6 at 6 p.m., Easter Sunrise service April 9 at 7 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have Palm Sunday service, April 2 at 11 a.m.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 9 at 7 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

The Music Ministry and Drama Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will present the Easter musical “Two Crowns” on March 31 at 7 p.m., April 1 at 3 p.m. and April 2 at 7 p.m. This 50 voice choir will be accompanied by orchestra and piano.

First Baptist Church is located in downtown Mooresville at 150. S. Church Street. The public is invited to attend. For more information visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.

St, Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will have Tenebrae service, April 5 at 8 pm.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Good Friday services, April 7 at 12:30 and 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, April 8 at 8 p.m., and Festive Easter Sunday services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville, will host a Palm Sunday weekend musical, presented by its choir. The musical “God So Loved,” will be held April 1-2 at 6 p.m. both evenings, and all are invited to attend.

Vanderburg United Methodist Church, 1809 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville will be having multiple events and services including an Easter Egg hunt, April 2 from 2-4 p.m.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Easter sunrise service, April 9 at 6:50 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10 a.m.