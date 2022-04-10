Easter events

Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will have Maundy Thursday communion service April 14 at 6 p.m., Easter sunrise at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service at 11 a.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will have the following Holy Week services: April 10, Palm Sunday, 11 a.m. with lunch to follow; April 14, Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.; April 15, Good Friday, 6 p.m.; April 17, Easter sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service and cantata at 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., will conclude its Easter musical presentation entitled, “I AM” on April 10 at 7 p.m. Shared by the church’s music and drama ministries, this resurrection celebration shares the events of Holy week in the life of Jesus Christ. It is shared by the sanctuary choir, soloists, orchestra and drama team. All are invited to attend.

First Presbyterian, 247 W. McLelland Ave., will have a Seder Meal, April 14, 6:30 p.m. and a Tenebrae Service following at 7:30 p.m.; and on Easter Sunday, April 17, a contemporary worship service at 9:30 a.m. at 143 Broad and a traditional worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

McKendree Chapel United Methodist Church, 291 McKendree Road, will host an Easter egg hunt April 16 beginning at 2 p.m. There will be snacks, games and fun. The public is invited to attend.

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will offer the following services: Palm Sunday on April 10 with sermon titled “Your King is Coming!” with lunch following and an Easter egg hunt after lunch; Maundy Thursday service and communion April 15 with sermon titled “And It Was Night!” The service will be at 6:30 p.m. with Lakeside ARP Church joining; Good Friday, April 15, devotion available online at noon; Easter Sunday, April 17, sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast following and worship service at 11 a.m. with sermon “Believe in the Risen Christ!”

Southside Baptist, 525 S. Broad St., will have a solemn remembrance of Jesus’ crucifixion April 15 at 6:30 p.m.; a spring festival April 16 from 2-6 p.m. with lots of activities and the public is invited. On Easter Sunday, the church will have a SONrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast; Bible study at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10:15 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will conduct these services: Palm Sunday, April 10, Procession of the Palms at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Taize Tenebrae, April 13, 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 14, commemorating the Last Supper and stripping of the altar, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, April 15 at noon and Good Friday Liturgy, 6 p.m.; and on Easter Sunday, April 17, Festive Eucharist, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will be held following the worship service.