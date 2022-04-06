Easter events

Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:

Coddle Creek ARP Church, 2297 Coddle Creek Highway, will have Maundy Thursday communion service April 14, 6 p.m.; Easter sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service at 11 a.m.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, will have the following Holy Week services: April 10, Palm Sunday, 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow; April 14, Maundy Thursday, 6 p.m.; April 15, Good Friday, 6 p.m.; April 17, Easter sunrise, 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow and Easter service and cantata at 11 a.m.

First Presbyterian, 247 W. McLelland Ave., will have a Seder meal, April 14, 6:30 p.m. and a Tenebrae service following at 7:30 p.m.; and on Easter Sunday, April 17, a contemporary worship service at 9:30 a.m. at 143 Broad and a traditional worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

Southside Baptist, 525 S. Broad St., will have a solemn remembrance of Jesus’ crucivixion April 15 at 6:30 p.m.; a spring festival April 16 from 2-6 p.m. with lots of activities and the public is invited. Easter Sunday 17, the church will have a SONrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast; Bible study at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10:15 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will conduct these services: Palm Sunday, April 10 Procession of the Palms at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Taize Tenebrae, April 13, 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 14, commemorating the Last Supper and stripping of the altar, 6 p.m.; Good Friday, Stations of the Cross, April 15 at noon and Good Friday liturgy, 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 17, Festive Eucharist, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. An Easter egg hunt will be held following the worship service.