Area churches will be having some special events for Easter. Here are some that have been scheduled:

Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 802 Bethesda Road, Statesville, will be having an Easter egg hunt April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Easter services April 9 and each Sunday beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

Broad Street United Methodist Church, 355 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be hosting a spring festival April 15 from 3-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will have Palm Sunday service, April 2 at 11 a.m.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Easter Sunday sunrise service, April 9 at 7 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.

St, Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, will have Tenebrae service, April 5 at 8 p.m.; Maundy Thursday service, April 6 at 6 p.m.; Good Friday services, April 7 at 12:30 and 6 p.m.; Easter Vigil, April 8 at 8 p.m., and Festive Easter Sunday services at 8 and 10:30 a.m.