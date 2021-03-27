Easter events

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be hosting multiple Easter services and events. They are Palm Sunday, March 28, with worship at 11 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt for children through fourth grade and lunch after church with a dedication of the new playground. Visitors are welcome to remain for lunch after the egg hunt; Maundy Thursday service on April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Service commemorates where Jesus started the last supper and gave the commandment for His disciples to do this in remembrance of him and to love each other; Good Friday devotion on video that will be available on the church’s Facebook page at noon April 2; Easter Sunday sunrise service on April 4 at 7 a.m. in the church courtyard with a pancake breakfast following and Easter worship at 11 a.m. Visitors are welcome for all activities and services.

Prospect Presbyterian, 9425 W. N.C. 152, Mooresville, will be having the following Easter services. Good Friday, April 2 at 11 a.m. and Easter morning worship, April 4 at 10:30 a.m. All services will be socially distanced, and members, guests and visitors may worship in the sanctuary or in the Family Life Center. There will be special music; however, congregational singing is not yet permitted due to safety concerns.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering several opportunities during this Easter season and all are invited to participate. First, join in celebrating with them through daily text and email messages of hope and inspiration at ComeUntoChrist.org. To subscribe, text EASTER to 71234 or visit ComeUntoChrist.org/seek; secondly, they will be broadcasting Handel’s Messiah featuring world-renowned guest soloists and organists by demand on Easter Sunday, April 4 (BYUtv at 8 a.m. and midnight, BYUradio at 6 p.m., and BYUradio Classical 89 at 8 p.m.; and lastly, they invite all to hear messages from its diverse leadership April 3 and 4 on BYUtv and radio, and live-streamed on broadcasts at ChurchofJesusChrist.org at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and at noon and 4 p.m. Easter. All presentations will also be available on demand on Gospel Library, YouTube, and conference.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.