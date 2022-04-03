Easter fun and celebration at Southside Baptist

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., will be hosting a Spring Festival and Easter Sunday worship service, and the community is invited to attend.

Pastor David Klinedinst stated this will be a chance to get to know the Mooresville community by giving them a happy Easter experience. “Our wish is that our neighbors not do life alone this Easter.”

The Easter weekend celebration will begin with a solemn remembrance of Jesus’ crucifixion April 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The fun of Easter will be the Spring Festival from 2-5 p.m. April 16. This is a free event and is open to the public. Planned at the special day will be 1,500 eggs to hunt, games, inflatables, prizes, food, cake walk and a world of great candy.

The celebration of Easter will be April 17. Featured will be a Living Cross decorated with fresh flowers brought by the celebration attendees. A SONrise Service will begin at 7 p.m. followed by breakfast. At 9 a.m. there will be Bible study, “Jesus Lives and You Can Too” and Celebration Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.

These events are free and open to the public.

Southside is a local community based church focused on developing themselves and their neighbors in healthy relationships with God. Get to know them by viewing the website at www.sbcmooresville.com and the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mooresville. For details, the church phone is 704-663-2892.