The Trinity Baptist Church choir will be presenting Pepper Choplin’s Easter musical, “God So Loved,” featuring a 45-voice choir and 12-piece chamber orchestra. It will be held Palm Sunday weekend, April 1-2, at 6 p.m. both evenings.

Beginning with John 3:16, this musical tells the remarkable Passion story. The theme of God’s love is highlighted in every step of Jesus’ journey to the cross. With a light contemporary feel in the rhythm and harmony, the music is full of memorable melodies with dramatic flair.

All are invited to attend this special Easter musical at the church, 221 Ervin Road, Mooresville.

For additional information about the church or this event, visit www.trinitybaptist.com or call the church office 704-662-9303.