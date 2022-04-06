Easter musical planned

The Music and Drama Ministries of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share the Easter musical “I AM” April 8 at 7 p.m., April 9 at 3 p.m. and April 10 at 7 p.m.

This resurrection celebration shares in music and drama the events of Holy Week in the life of Jesus Christ. It will be shared by the sanctuary choir, soloists, orchestra and drama team.

The community is welcome and invited to attend. First Baptist Church Mooresville is at 150. S. Church St. in downtown Mooresville. For additional information about the church, visit www.fbcmooresville.com or call 704-664-2324.