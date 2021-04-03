 Skip to main content
Easter services offered at Southside Baptist Church
“The beautiful part of the Easter season is how it refreshes our soul. It brings much needed hope to our lives. Because we, as a nation, have made progress fighting the pandemic, coming back to church this year is especially meaningful,” said David Klinedinst, pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Mooresville.

The Mooresville community is invited to experience the joy and hope of the Easter season with Southside, 525 S. Broad St., on Easter Sunday, as they will offer three services to celebrate Christ’s resurrection.

The 7 a.m. sunrise service will be outside with the option to stay in your vehicle with audio by FM transmitter. The 9 a.m. worship celebration will be in the sanctuary, and at 10:15 a.m., a more casual celebration will be in the fellowship hall. This service will also be transmitted to cars outside for those wishing to remain outside.

