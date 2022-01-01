Education note

A graduate
In a commencement ceremony held Dec. 17, Corey Brown of Mooresville received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois.
National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine and biomedical sciences.
