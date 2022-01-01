 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education note
0 Comments
alert top story
Education note

Education note

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A graduate

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a commencement ceremony held Dec. 17, Corey Brown of Mooresville received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois.

National University of Health Sciences, a not-for-profit educational institution with locations in Illinois and Florida, offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine and biomedical sciences.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics