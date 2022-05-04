 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education notes

Education notes

Honor society

Francesca Mautte of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. It was founded in 1897.

Mautte, who was initiated at Elon University, is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

On the honor roll

Kyla Moore of Davidson was named a distinguished scholar, all grades of 90 or above, during the winter term at Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

Mercersburg Academy, which has prepared students for college and life beyond since 1893, is a coeducational, independent college preparatory boarding and day school in Mercersburg with students enrolled in grades nine-12 and a postgraduate year.

