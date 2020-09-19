 Skip to main content
Education notes
President’s list honor

Elizabeth L. Kurtz of Mooresville was named to the president’s list (minimum 4.0 GPA) for the 2020 summer term at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

On the dean’s list

Olivia Magazu of Mooresville was named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the spring 2020 semester at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.

Order of the Gown

Caroline Alexis Sugar of Mooresville was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Sugar, the daughter of Deborah and John D. Sugar, was inducted during a ceremony held Sept. 4.

The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the university.

