Education notes

President’s list honors

Samuel Nutting of Mooresville has been named to the president’s list for his outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

The president’s list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the commandant’s distinguished list and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Gold stars awarded

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville has been awarded gold stars for spring 2022 at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher.

Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list. Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

On the dean’s list

Trevor Mayes and Samuel Nutting, both of Mooresville, have been named to the dean’s list, minimum 3.20 GPA, registered for 12 or more semester hours and no grade below a C, for the 2022 spring semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

Honor society

Chloe Cordell of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Cordell was initiated at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.