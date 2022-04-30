Education notes

Honor society

Kalyn Fetter of Mooresville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. It was founded in 1897.

Fetter, who was initiated at Queens University of Charlotte, is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Annual symposium

Macklin Flanigan-Nzekwesi of Mooresville was among the 389 students whose undergraduate research and creative inquiry projects were showcased in the fourth annual Piedmont University Symposium on April 6.

The results of student research were presented across the Demorest and Athens campuses through oral and poster presentations.

There were 121 oral presentations and 72 posters across the Demorest campus, and in Athens, there were 43 oral presentations.

The number of projects and students participating in the event has increased every year, even amid the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.