Education notes

On the chancellor’s honor roll

Kaitlyn G. Marrs of Mooresville has been named to the chancellor’s honor roll with honors for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Tennessee at Martin. To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2-3.49 GPA), high honors (3.5-3.79 GPA) or highest honors (3.8-4.0 GPA).

On the dean’s list

Taylor Davis of Mooresville and Kara Baker of Troutman have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.00 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Savannah Jerome of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.50 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia. Jacqueline Cingolani of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2022 semester at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

