5K run raises cash, donations for FeedNC

Some 80 runners took advantage of a beautiful fall day recently and helped raise more than $2,000 for a new FeedNC program.

The first Health and Wellness Family 5K and Fun Run was organized by South Iredell High School student Erin Bienstock and was held at the Lowe’s YMCA.

The run was a community service event for Bienstock’s sophomore year project for South Iredell’s International Baccalaureate program

Bienstock, along with about two dozen volunteers, put the race together. She said the volunteers helped with everything from race setup, runner check-in, course marshals, finish line cheering and refreshments to face painting and more. Tofarati Agbebi, a sophomore at South Iredell, who starred as Motormouth Maybelle in the school’s production of “Hairspray” last spring, sang the national anthem.

Bienstock said Agbebi was just one of a group of volunteers from various schools.

“It was very cool to have volunteers from several of the local high schools in the area — Lake Norman High School, South Iredell High School and Mooresville High School. It felt like the community was all coming together to support the event and FeedNC,” she said.

Bienstock said some of the runners she’s coached through Girls on the Run helped with the face painting and other duties.

“It felt special to have my friends and their families, my family, my middle school cross country coach, my neighbors, and my teammates come out to support the event,” she said.

DJ Jay Wheelz set the vibe with his upbeat music and entertainment on the mic, Bienstock said.

Mile marker sponsors were Brawley Animal Hospital, Century 21 Lawrie Lawrence, Josh’s Farmers Market and Lake Norman Water Tree.

Thanks to sponsorships, donations and race registrations, more than $2,000 was raised to start up FeedNC’s new youth health and wellness program. Additionally, 100 pounds of nonperishable food items were collected at the event to donate to the Grassroots Grocery at FeedNC.

Building Healthy Habits will serve as an after-school program for children in grades two through five with the goal of teaching them how to develop a healthy lifestyle through educational activities centered around cooking classes, stress management, exercise and more. The program also will be offered for free to families who are struggling financially.

“We are extremely thankful for Erin’s passion, hard work, and heart for her community. She planned a wonderful event and therefore was able to provide a meaningful gift to feed her neighbors. She is an inspiring young lady who set a goal and then hit a home run,” said Lara Ingram, executive director at FeedNC.

And a couple of Bienstock’s fellow runners at South came home with the top awards.

The top female and male finishers of the 5K were Dakota Whitener and Kevin Karbo, both cross country runners at South Iredell High School.