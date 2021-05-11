Frustrated parents question mask mandate at Iredell-Statesville School Board meeting

Several frustrated parents used Monday night’s board meeting to address the board about the schoolwide mask mandate currently in place in Iredell-Statesville Schools.
Monday’s meeting began with the board determining how they would handle the 15 speakers that had signed up for public comment. Current board rules state that the public comment period should not exceed 30 minutes unless agreed to by a majority of the board.
While Bill Howell made a motion to allow all 15 people three minutes to talk, the time typically given to public comments, there was no second and the motion was never voted on. Instead, the board agreed to allow all 15 people two minutes to speak.
Before the public comment portion of the meeting, Superintendent Jeff James began by addressing the crowd. James noted that Iredell-Statesville Schools has been a leader in numerous areas during the pandemic, including being one of the first school systems in the state to reinstate in-person learning.
James also noted that removing the mask mandate at this time would cause the number of students and staff required to quarantine to skyrocket due to the rules currently in place. But James did note that with restrictions likely being scaled back starting on June 1, the school system has every intention to send students back to school next year without masks and are hopeful this can happen.
After the superintendent’s comments, with two minutes of time for each, roughly a dozen of the speakers addressed the mask mandate.
The parents’ main concern: wearing masks for eight hours a day is unnecessary and detrimental to student’s physical and mental health.
One parent said, “The pandemic is over, the teachers are vaccinated. So why are our children continuing to wear masks?”
Another said, “Enough is enough. Just like you took your mask off to speak, none of our kids get to do that when they are in school for seven hours a day. Take the masks off our children. It is our choice as parents.”
Although not required to respond, Howell told the crowd he sympathized with them.
“I am with you. I believe a year ago the government threw the Bill Of Rights out the door,” Howell said. “But let me say this, when we are sworn into this office, we are sworn to uphold the state statute and the Constitution of the United States. And I am in a quandary because our governor in my opinion has overstepped his authority. But I will not put this board in jeopardy by saying we are going to do away with masks. I will not do that.”
Doug Knight, a teacher himself, responded to the speakers, explaining what he saw as a legal liability issue.
“The problem is legal liability. If I did vote on this, our lawyers have told me I am opening myself up to legal liability. If someone gets sick, they can sue me personally,” Knight said. “I’m going to tell you straight up; I fear my wife more than I fear any of you because if I lose my house over this, I’ve got to go home to that.”
The board did not take any action on the issue and made no indication that the issue would be addressed before Gov. Roy Cooper eases restrictions.