In their first meeting since public records requests revealed hundreds of group text messages between Superintendent Jeff James and numerous Iredell-Statesville Schools Board members, board members gave public statements for the first time.

Vice Chairman and District 5 representative Mike Kubiniec began with his statement.

“A media outlet recently reported that the board was holding secret meetings to bypass public meeting laws. That was the opinion of the author who is generally not kind to this school district nor to certain members of the board including myself,” Kubiniec continued. “In fact, this same author published several pieces before the election trying to discredit me and a few others who are conservative in view in order for our opponents to win.”

Kubiniec went on to add that James set up the text group earlier in the year to pass certain information that James felt was important for others to know. Kubiniec said they would sometimes banter on certain topics but assured everyone they never intended to run a secret meeting.

Kubiniec stated that in his heart he did not feel the board violated any laws, but they did learn a valuable lesson.

District 4 representative Doug Knight added that there was never an intent to go against any law and that the letter of the law was important to him. He added if he thought he was doing anything wrong he never would have participated.

Going forward, Knight says he will not be chatting or discussing via text message. Knight said the board needs to set the example and cannot afford to get close to impropriety. Chairman and District 2 representative Bill Howell closed out board member comments.

“I do not know of seven people that care more for children than these seven sitting up here. It has been that way since the new board came on and it continues to be that way,” Howell said.

James reiterated the comments made by Kubiniec that there were no secret meetings occurring, and the text group was used to communicate things that are going on.

James told the board a prime example of the need for a group text happened last Friday when a fire occurred in a kitchen at one of the schools.

He said before he could text the board group, the issue was already on Iredell Firewire. He added that being a board member, people will look to board members for answers and communication is an issue. James said he believes the quickest way for him to communicate issues or things happening at school that the board members need to know about is through group text, adding that he has done the same in three different school districts.