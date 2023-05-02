The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with three construction-related proposals for review at a meeting on Monday.

Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey led off with a request for approval to replace the roof that covers the mezzanine and warehouse at facilities and planning building.

The roof is also part of the project the board is currently undertaking to relocate ADR staff.

Ivey recommended the board award $101,700 to Ballard Roofing for the project with the funds coming out of the 2022-23 budget.

Next, Ivey presented the board with a request for approval to repave the parking lot behind South Iredell High School.

Ivey recommended the board award $189,205 to Carolina Paving to complete this work. The funds would also come out of the 2022-23 budget.

Both the roof replacement and the repaving will be up for vote at next week’s board meeting.

In addition, Ivey brought before the board a request for approval to accept the contract with Pinnacle Architecture for the renovations to the old wing at Harmony Elementary School.

Pinnacle would be responsible for designing the renovations at Harmony Elementary.

Ivey recommended accepting the contract with Pinnacle Architecture not to exceed $210,000. The contract includes architect’s fees of 7% with the estimated renovations cost to equal approximately $3 million dollars.

The contracts will be voted on at next week’s board meeting.