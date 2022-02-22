Election filing in Iredell County, statewide to resume Thursday

Filing for primary elections will resume Thursday at 8 a.m. and end at noon on March 4. The filing in December was halted due to an order from the state Supreme Court concerning the redistricting maps.

The statewide primary is set for March 17 and a second primary, if needed, will be July 5. The general election is Nov. 8.

Among the races on the ballot are Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats in Mooresville. Barbara Whittington, who has said she is not seeking another term, currently represents Ward 3 and Lisa Qualls is the Ward 4 incumbent. Qualls has filed for another term and in Ward 3, David Coble and James (Toodles) Ritchie are seeking Whittington’s seat.

Four seats are up for grabs on the Iredell-Statesville School Board including District 7, which is the seat currently held by Todd Carver. Districts 1, 3 and 5 are also on the ballot. The District 1 representative is Bryan Shoemaker while the incumbent in District 3 is Sam Kennington. The District 5 seat is currently occupied by Martin Page.

The only filings so far in the I-SS Board race are Ricky Drive for District 1 and Abigail Trent in District 3.