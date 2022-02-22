Election filing in Iredell County, statewide to resume Thursday

Filing for primary elections will resume Thursday at 8 a.m. and end at noon on March 4. The filing in December was halted due to an order from the state Supreme Court concerning the redistricting maps.
The statewide primary is set for March 17 and a second primary, if needed, will be July 5. The general election is Nov. 8.
Among the races on the ballot are Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats in Mooresville. Barbara Whittington, who has said she is not seeking another term, currently represents Ward 3 and Lisa Qualls is the Ward 4 incumbent. Qualls has filed for another term and in Ward 3, David Coble and James (Toodles) Ritchie are seeking Whittington’s seat.
Four seats are up for grabs on the Iredell-Statesville School Board including District 7, which is the seat currently held by Todd Carver. Districts 1, 3 and 5 are also on the ballot. The District 1 representative is Bryan Shoemaker while the incumbent in District 3 is Sam Kennington. The District 5 seat is currently occupied by Martin Page.
The only filings so far in the I-SS Board race are Ricky Drive for District 1 and Abigail Trent in District 3.
Three seats are also on the ballot for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. The incumbents are Gene Houpe, James Mallory and Marvin Norman. Norman and Houpe joined a long list of candidates who filed before the court order in December. Others who have filed include Laketha Bobish, Larry Payne, Richard Coleman II, Brad Stroud Sr., Bert Connolly III, Blake Palmer and Angela Matthews.
The races for Iredell sheriff, Clerk of Superior Court and Register of Deeds are also on the ballot as are the N.C. Senate seat held by Vickie Sawyer and the 84th, 89th and 95th state house seats. The incumbents are Jeff McNeely, Mitchell Setzer and Grey Mills. Sawyer, McNeely, Setzer and Mills had all filed prior to the court ruling. James Mixson, the clerk of court, has filed for another term and he is being challenged by Barry Tilley.
Maureen Purcell, who was chosen to fill out the unexpired term of Ron (Duck) Wyatt as register of deeds, is seeking her first elected term. Renee Holland is challenging her for election.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell is the lone candidate thus far for that office.
City of Statesville voters will decide on the mayor, two councilman at large and three ward seats. Wards 2, 3 and 4 are on the ballots. Statesville’s mayor is Costi Kutteh and the two at-large seats are held by Steve Johnson and William Morgan. C.O. (Jap) Johnson currently holds the Ward 2 seat while Ward 3’s incumbent is Doris Allison and John Staford is the current councilman for Ward 5.
The mayor’s race already has one person on the ballot. Joseph Glasgow is seeking to be the next mayor of Statesville. Mark Goldman and Christopher Spraggins have filed for the two at-large seats and in Ward 2, Johnson has filed for another term as has Allison in Ward 3.
In Ward 5, Staford is being challenged by Joe Hudson Jr.
One seat for the District 22A district court bench is also on the ballot. Carole Hicks is seeking another term as a district court judge. District 22A encompasses Iredell and Alexander counties.
There are several national and statewide races on the ballot.
The U.S. Senate seat held by Richard Burr is up for election. Burr is not seeking another term. Two Democrats, Everette Snyder Newton and Constance Lavette Johnson, and five Republicans, Benjamin Edward Griffiths, Lee Andrea Brian, Lichia Woldegrabreal Sibhatu, Jennifer Alexis Banwart and Charles Kenneth Moss, have filed for that seat.
The U.S. House of Representatives District 10 seat is being sought by Richard Hudson. Patrick McHenry is the incumbent.
Four seats on the N.C. Supreme Court are also on the ballot.