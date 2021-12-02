Eliminating the stigma: Suicide should be treated as health issue

Those at risk for suicide include those with mental health conditions, chronic pain or health issues; historical factors like a family history of suicide or mental health conditions, childhood abuse, extreme loss, or previous suicide attempts; and environmental factors like prolonged stress, a stressful life event or access to means of dying, she said.

The most important thing you can do is put time between a suicidal person and their way of ending their life which will reduce the impulsivity of killing themselves. Tolle also suggested limiting access to the means of suicide. That includes locking up firearms and medication or working with communities to put barriers on bridges, she said.

The warning signs of suicide include talking about killing themselves, changes in moods, increased use of alcohol or drugs, issues with sleep, acting recklessly, withdrawing from activities, isolating from family and friends and giving away possessions, she said.

To help that person, reach out to them privately, she said. “You have to ask the question ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself? Are you thinking about harming yourself?’” Tolle said.