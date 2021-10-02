Elvis tribute artist Stephen Freeman to kick off Mooresville concert series

Our Town Stage will kick of its concert series at The Charles Mack Citizen Center on Oct. 23.

The first performance selected for the indoor series is Stephen Freeman as Elvis Presley. This award-winning tribute performance is truly a must see. Freeman has written, produced, and starred in two plays about the life of Elvis Presley. He and his “Tribute to Elvis” band have opened for Charlie Daniels and Lee Brice, and in 2009, Freeman won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. He was also a finalist in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest held in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and was named Tribute Artist of the Year by the Country Music Awards. Additionally, Freeman was selected to perform on the official Country Music Cruise with the Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers, Randy Owen, Martina McBride, Gatlin Brothers, Charlie Pride and many others.

