Elvis tribute artist Stephen Freeman to kick off Mooresville concert series

Our Town Stage will kick of its concert series at The Charles Mack Citizen Center on Oct. 23.
The first performance selected for the indoor series is Stephen Freeman as Elvis Presley. This award-winning tribute performance is truly a must see. Freeman has written, produced, and starred in two plays about the life of Elvis Presley. He and his “Tribute to Elvis” band have opened for Charlie Daniels and Lee Brice, and in 2009, Freeman won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino. He was also a finalist in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest held in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and was named Tribute Artist of the Year by the Country Music Awards. Additionally, Freeman was selected to perform on the official Country Music Cruise with the Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers, Randy Owen, Martina McBride, Gatlin Brothers, Charlie Pride and many others.
The Drifters are scheduled to take the stage next on Nov. 27 to perform their holiday show. Since the early 1950s, The Drifters have been delighting audiences with their Motown classics and are regarded as one of early rock ‘n’ roll’s super groups with megahits like “Under the Boardwalk,” “On Broadway,” “Stand By Me,” “Up On The Roof,” and “This Magic Moment.” Rolling Stone magazine ranks the Drifters at number 81 on their 100 greatest artists of all time. The Drifters have been inducted into both The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and over the years have been fronted by memorable singers such as Clyde McPhatter and Ben E. King.
Continuing the series lineup is the Boy Band Review, who are scheduled for Feb. 19 and will be bringing some sweet hip thrusts and air grabs, performed perfectly to *NSYNC. Boy Band Review shows are an incredible throwback experience where fans relive the best years! They have played numerous high-profile events, private engagements, a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Casino and countless venues across the country to capacity crowds. Boy Band Review is everyone’s favorite show since the 1990s.
The last performance is scheduled for March 12 and will showcase the ’90s rock and pop sensation, The Spin Doctors. Their 1991 debut, “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart and was nominated for Favorite Pop/Rock Album at the American Music Awards. The band has had two Top 40 Pop hits, including their debut single, “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” which reached No. 17 in 1992. “Two Princes” was nominated for a Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Grammy Award and was included in the VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Songs of the ’90s.
All concerts will be held in the Joe V. Knox Auditorium inside The Charles Mack Citizen Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and shows start at 8 p.m. for all performances. Starting at 7 p.m., concertgoers can enjoy a drink from the cash bar prior to the show, located in the lobby. For more information about the series, visit www.ourtownstage.com.