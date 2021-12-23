Emaciated puppies doing well in Forsyth County; two are charged with animal cruelty

According to the sheriff's office, the original owners said that Bear and Boomer had not been eating for about two weeks, even though they offered the puppies several types of dog food. But the owners had not checked with a veterinarian to find out why the pups were not eating, the sheriff's office said.

When Bear and Boomer were taken into the care of the Humane Society, the sheriff's office reported, they immediately took to food and water. A veterinarian checked over the two puppies and found that, while they were malnourished, there did not seem to be signs of any underlying illness that might have caused their emaciation and malnourishment, the report showed.

In the care of their rescuers, the puppies quickly began gaining weight, and continued to eat and grow healthier, the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, Welch and Carter appeared before a magistrate and were each served with a criminal summons for a Jan. 18 court appearance on the charges.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has a "zero tolerance" stance on animal cruelty, the office said. Anyone with information on animal cruelty, or any crime, should call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.