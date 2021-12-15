 Skip to main content
Emerald Green Village reaches milestone with luminaries
Emerald Green Village reaches milestone with luminaries

12-15 luminary drive-thru

Hundreds of luminaries will line the streets in Emerald Green Village for all to see Dec.17.

 Lou Ann Anderson, courtesy photo

On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundreds of luminaries.

Neighbors and residents come together to assemble, distribute and light the luminaries, shared Lou Ann Anderson, both the luminary chairperson and a resident of Emerald Green Village.

Since 2014, the Village has desired to give back to the Mooresville community by raising funds in support of The Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center of Iredell County. This year, Anderson noted, “a milestone will be reached with a total of $1,000 raised, bringing the total to $5,300 given since the tradition began.”

All are welcome to come to this special drive-thru event and see and enjoy the luminaries along with numerous holiday decorations in the neighborhood, which is off of Charlotte Highway on Aztec Circle, less than ½ mile south from the intersection of Brawley School and Charlotte Highway.

“This is a tradition that our entire community looks forward to each year, and given the challenges in the past couple of years, we are blessed once again to be able to give back,” Anderson said.

