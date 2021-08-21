 Skip to main content
Emergency medical director named at LNRMC
Allin Vesa, M.D., FACEP, has been named emergency department medical director at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

A Fellow in the American College of Emergency Physicians, Vesa is an experienced emergency medicine physician with more than 15 years of clinical leadership experience. He received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, and completed his residency in the Emergency Medicine Residency Program at Michigan State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Additionally, Vesa completed the Scholar’s Leadership Program for emergency medicine physicians in Canton, Ohio. He holds a master of business administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, also in Indianapolis.

Vesa is the recipient of many awards for leadership in the field of emergency medicine, including the EMP Master Clinician Award and the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Anchor Achievement Award. He is known by his peers as a dedicated promoter of positivity, inclusivity, collaboration and serves our community with compassion. Regionally renown for clinical expertise and service excellence, he serves as an integral part of the leadership team at the hospital.

