EnergyUnited awards sharing success grant to United Way of Iredell County

Brett Eckerman, left, executive director of the United Way of Iredell County, receives the donation from Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited.

This week, EnergyUnited donated $10,000 to United Way of Iredell County.

The donation was made possible thanks to a grant from CoBank, a cooperative banking institution that provides financial services to EnergyUnited and many other electric cooperatives nationwide.

“Concern for Community is an important cooperative principle that is valued by EnergyUnited and banking cooperatives such as CoBank,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “We are proud to partner with CoBank with this donation to the United Way of Iredell County, in recognition of their tremendous impact in the community.”

Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way, accepted the funds on behalf of the organization and reiterated his appreciation for the continual support that the United Way receives.

“We truly value the support that our organization receives from community partners like EnergyUnited,” said Eckerman. “These funds will lift families onto the cycle of success and provide help to children and families in a time of crisis.”

About United Way of Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every single person in Iredell County. We mobilize resources, drive community collaboration and solve problems. To learn more, or to join us in this fight, visit the website http://www.uwiredell.org or call 704-872-3000.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving nearly 135,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of 19 counties in west central North Carolina, which includes: Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin.

About CoBank

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore. For more information about CoBank, visit the bank's website at cobank.com http://cobank.com.

