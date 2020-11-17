EnergyUnited Foundation awards $15K in grants to two Mooresville organizations

The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded $15,000 in grants to two Mooresville organizations.
The foundation awarded $10,000 to Carolina Comfort Coalition to provide end-of-life care for terminally ill patients at the Serenity House and $5,000 to the Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville in support of Kali’s Kindness Closet.
The mission of the Carolina Comfort Coalition is to work with local communities to provide end-of-life care options for its residents. By utilizing community partnerships, the coalition has created comfort care homes that serve residents during the final days of life in a home setting — all without charge.
“Our residents are never given a bill for services and we receive no reimbursement from insurance, Hospice or any government programs,” said Rochelle Dearman, executive director of Carolina Comfort Coalition. “We are very thankful to receive this gift from the EnergyUnited Foundation because we understand the impact it will have on the lives of the people we serve.”
The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to support this effort to provide essential care to those who are in their final days of life, said Debra Citta, administrator for the EnergyUnited Foundation. She explained that cooperatives like EnergyUnited are created to help meet the needs that exist in the communities they serve.
“Commitment to Community is a special principle we espouse that, when put into practice, perfectly illustrates the cooperative difference,” Citta said. “Carolina Comfort Coalition is meeting this need for the people of Mooresville — we just wanted to do everything we could to help.”
Kali's Kindness Closet
Kali’s Kindness Closet was created by The Rotary Club of Top of The Lake–Mooresville in partnership with Iredell-Statesville Schools to honor Kali Morton, a recent high school graduate and honorary member of the club. Morton exemplifies the Rotary Club motto “Service above Self.” Kali’s Kindness Closet helps provide essential items such as school supplies, clothing and shoes to students who are homeless or living in poverty.
“These funds from The EnergyUnited Foundation will help Kali’s Kindness Closet, in partnership with Iredell-Statesville Schools, provide essential support for students and families with limited financial resources,” said Fara Maltsbarger, Top of The Lake Rotary Service chair. “This grant will ultimately help improve the quality of life and education for our most at-risk student population.”
“The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to support Kali’s Kindness Closet with this grant,” Citta said. “We believe that every student deserves an opportunity to succeed in school and feel this initiative helps address the barriers that exist for many students.”
