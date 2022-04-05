 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EnergyUnited Foundation

EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to FOODiversity of Mooresville

  • Updated
Carolina FOODiversity-2.jpg

Pictured from left are Maureen Moore, communications manager, EnergyUnited; Maureen Scott, secretary of Carolina FOODiversity board of directors; Debra Citta, EnergyUnited Foundation administrator.

 Photo used with permission

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Carolina FOODiversity of Mooresville to provide groceries to nine low-income families who have children with multiple food allergies.

“We are grateful receive this donation from the EnergyUnited Foundation,” said Wendy Pake, executive director of Carolina FOODiversity. “These students need food that do not contain even trace amounts of their allergens, in order to prevent life-threatening allergic reactions that require a shot of epinephrine or an emergency trip to the hospital.”

The grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation reinforces its commitment to supporting communities within its service area. The foundation also espouses the fundamental cooperative mission of meeting its communities’ greatest needs.

“The EnergyUnited Foundation regularly supports nonprofit organizations that are focused on eliminating food insecurity,” said Debra Citta, administrator of the EnergyUnited Foundation. “Carolina FOODiversity plays a crucial role in this effort by supporting those who face the additional challenge of avoiding certain life-threatening food allergens.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by rounding up their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.

About EnergyUnited

EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) is the largest electric cooperative in North Carolina serving nearly 135,000 metering points. Headquartered in Statesville, EnergyUnited provides electric service in portions of nineteen counties in west central North Carolina which include Alexander, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin. To learn more about the EnergyUnited Foundation, please visit www.energyunited.com/givingback.

