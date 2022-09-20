EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Pharos Parenting

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Pharos Parenting to provide assistance for the organization to purchase food, medicine, baby supplies and other essential items.

Pharos Parenting established a crisis fund in 2020 to meet the basic needs of the community after receiving a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation. Since then, the organization has been able to meet these needs and do much more for local families during times of crisis. In addition to meeting the basic needs of its clients, the organization also has offered critical support for victims of domestic violence.

“Most of our clients have faced financial and personal obstacles such as unemployment, homelessness, food insecurity and isolation,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting. “Our crisis fund has helped clients navigate these difficult situations so they can continue moving forward. So, we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from community organizations like the EnergyUnited Foundation.”

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to support Pharos Parenting in their efforts to meet the needs of the people of Iredell County,” said Debra Citta, the foundation’s administrator. “We are committed to our communities and thankful for organizations like Pharos Parenting that also understand the importance of community service.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by “rounding up” their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. The small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy people, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.