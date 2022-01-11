EnergyUnited makes basketball camp a reality this summer for students

Do you have a fifth or sixth grader who dreams of playing basketball on a college campus? EnergyUnited is partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to make that dream a reality for two lucky students.
Through the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program, EnergyUnited will provide one young woman with a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp on June 19-22 at N.C. State University, and one young man the opportunity to attend the Carolina Basketball School in June at UNC.
“We are excited to once again have the opportunity to send two outstanding student athletes to these camps in June,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “The Touchstone Energy Sports Camp program represents an incredible opportunity for students to learn more about the game of basketball from some of the best college players and coaches in the nation. It is just one of the many opportunities that we provide for our members and those who reside within the communities that we serve.”
The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Campers stay overnight in dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team working abilities.
To apply, students must complete and submit an online application by March 31. Eligible applicants must be in sixth or seventh grade during the 2022-23 school year.
“Athletic skill and talent are not bound by where you live or how much money you make,” said N.C. State University Women’s Basketball Coach Wes Moore. “Thanks to this partnership with North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, we are able to help kids who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to come to our camp, find and discover their true potential.”
More than 50 students will be awarded Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships from electric cooperatives in North Carolina this year. Now in its 19th year, the scholarship program demonstrates the electric cooperatives’ commitment to building a brighter future through continued support for education and community programs.