Enjoy baseball and books with the Hickory Crawdads

If you’re participating in the Catawba County Library’s Summer Learning program — and you’ve hit the halfway mark of the reading challenge — you can claim a big reward for your efforts.

Kid and teen readers who have logged at least 300 minutes in the Beanstack app (or submitted their paper reading logs at the library) can come to any branch to get a voucher for the Hickory Crawdads match-up against the Asheville Tourists at 7 p.m. on June 29.

The game is free with your voucher, but you must redeem it for a ticket at the Crawdads box office beforehand.

The voucher is valid for one of the library’s reading reward days either June 29 or July 28.

Those who are unable to complete 300 minutes by June 29 will have another chance at earning a game-day voucher if you log your reading minutes by July 28. That evening, the Crawdads will take on the Greenville Drive.

Both games take place at L.P. Frans Stadium at 2500 Clement Blvd., NW in Hickory.