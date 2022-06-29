 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Mooresville Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology
breaking

Enjoy free access to mooresvilletribune.com courtesy of Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology

  • Updated
  • 0
All Access

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to mooresvilletribune.com from June 28 – July 4 for all members of our community. Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology.  Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology  for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy 4th of July.

Mooresville Tribune

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NY sues ghost gun retailers across the country